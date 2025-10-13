Kravchenko on grave crimes against children: Sentence should be as fair as possible - "no alternative to life imprisonment"

Attorney General Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to the parliamentary committee on law enforcement with a proposal to strengthen criminal liability for particularly serious crimes against children.

This is evidenced by his statement, according to Censor.NET.

As Kravchenko explained, the maximum punishment for murder of a child is currently 15 years' imprisonment, and convicts are eligible for early release. In his opinion, this is unfair, and the sentence for such crimes should be without alternative - life imprisonment.

We will never know what the children whose lives were taken by criminals could have become: world-famous soccer players, brilliant scientists, drivers, or law enforcement officers. The country has lost part of its future. And after serving a certain term, the criminal can return to normal life. Therefore, I believe, and this is what I addressed to the members of the committee, that the sentence for such crimes must be as fair as possible—life imprisonment without parole," the prosecutor general emphasized.

He added that the initiative is aimed not only at strengthening punishment, but also at ensuring justice and security. According to Kravchenko, prosecutors have already upheld life sentences in several high-profile cases.

