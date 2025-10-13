Sent pornography to 11-year-old girls from Ukraine: 57-year-old man detained in Poland. PHOTOS

On 8 October, law enforcement officers in Poland detained a 57-year-old man suspected of distributing pornography involving children and animals.

This was reported by the police of the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship.

According to the police, the suspect sent prohibited content to 11-year-old girls from Ukraine via social media.

The investigation was launched following a complaint from Ukrainian parents and the transfer of information by prosecutors through Europol. During the search of the detainee's residence and workplace, seven mobile phones, three laptops and ten storage devices were seized. Cyber experts found videos and materials on them that the man had tried to delete, but they were restored.

The man was charged with distributing pornography involving minors and animals, as well as possessing video files with such content. The court ruled to keep him in custody until 6 January 2026.

