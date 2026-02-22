Explosions heard in Lviv: there are dead and injured law enforcement officers, Sadovyi announced terrorist attack (updated)

Photo: тг Ігоря Зінкевича

On the night of Sunday, February 22, explosions were heard in Lviv. Law enforcement officers were killed and wounded. Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported a terrorist attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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First details

According to Ihor Zinkevych, a member of the Lviv City Council, the explosion occurred near the Magnus shopping center.

"Preliminarily, the explosion occurred in the center near Magnus. There are many law enforcement officers at the scene now. There is a body lying on the road. It is not yet known what exactly exploded. There are many broken windows and the smell of burning," he wrote at 00:44.

He later reported that another explosion occurred at 00:43.

"The incident occurred on Shpitalna Street near the Magnus shopping center. Among the victims were police officers who arrived at the scene of the explosion, as well as, according to preliminary information, a National Guard serviceman," Zinkevich wrote at 1:10 a.m.

Updates

The National Police reported that law enforcement officers were killed and wounded as a result of explosions in Lviv.

"The explosions occurred after patrol police arrived at the scene. All relevant services are working at the site. Details to follow," the statement said.

Updates

At 1:41 a.m., Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported on a terrorist attack in Lviv.

"Lviv. It was a terrorist attack. Currently, 14 victims have been hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. Law enforcement officers and all relevant services are working," he wrote.

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