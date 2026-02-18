Russian forces strike Mykolaiv with drones: houses damaged (updated)

On the night of Wednesday, 18 February 2026, Russian troops attacked the city of Mykolaiv with strike drones.

This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Mykolaiv. As a result of the shahed attack, houses in the private sector have been damaged. As of now, there are no casualties," the report says.

At around 2 a.m., repeated explosions were reported in the city.

No further information is available at this time.

Read more: Enemy UAV attack damages transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv

Updated

Later, Kim clarified that the enemy had attacked the city at night with a "Shahed 131/136" UAV. The attack caused a fire and destroyed one private house. Seven other private houses were damaged by the blast wave. There were no casualties.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of 17 February, Russian drones continued their attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Read more: Explosions rocked Mykolaiv: the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles