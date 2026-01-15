Explosions rocked Mykolaiv: the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles

Two explosions were heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert. The suburbs were likely hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force warned of a ballistic threat from the south.

Later, Mayor Sienkevych reported two explosions in Mykolaiv.

Head of the Regional Military Administration Kim said that, according to preliminary information, the suburbs of Mykolaiv were under attack.

"As of now, there have been no calls to emergency services," he added.

Read more: Shelling of Kherson region: 1 person killed and houses damaged as result of Russian attack

What preceded this?

Read more: Russians carried out 876 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: one person was killed and six more were wounded. PHOTO