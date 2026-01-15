Explosions rocked Mykolaiv: the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles
Two explosions were heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert. The suburbs were likely hit.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
The Air Force warned of a ballistic threat from the south.
Later, Mayor Sienkevych reported two explosions in Mykolaiv.
Head of the Regional Military Administration Kim said that, according to preliminary information, the suburbs of Mykolaiv were under attack.
"As of now, there have been no calls to emergency services," he added.
What preceded this?
- On the night of 15 January, Russian occupiers carried out a UAV attack on various regions of Ukraine.
- In the morning, explosions were heard in Lviv. An enemy drone fell on a playground near the Bandera monument.
- In Kyiv, debris from the UAV fell on a house in the Solomianskyi district.
- Russian UAVs attacked the Bucha district of Kyiv region.
- The enemy also struck critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region.
- In Kharkiv region, eight settlements were attacked by Russia: houses, cars and railway infrastructure were damaged.
- One person was killed in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling.
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