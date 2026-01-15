UAV debris fell on house in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

Debris from a Russian UAV struck a 15-storey residential building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The impact occurred at the technical floor level. Damage to a wall covering an area of about 4 square metres was recorded, with no subsequent fire.

Rescuers worked to open the door of one of the apartments on the 15th floor and inspect the technical floors," the report said.

There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attack.









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What preceded it?

On the night of 15 January, Russian occupiers carried out a UAV attack on various regions of Ukraine.

In the morning, explosions were heard in Lviv. An enemy drone fell on a playground near the Bandera monument.

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