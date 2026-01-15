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News Shelling of Kyiv
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UAV debris fell on house in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

Debris from a Russian UAV struck a 15-storey residential building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The impact occurred at the technical floor level. Damage to a wall covering an area of about 4 square metres was recorded, with no subsequent fire.

Rescuers worked to open the door of one of the apartments on the 15th floor and inspect the technical floors," the report said.

There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attack.

UAV attack on Kyiv: debris fell on a house in Solom'янському районі
UAV attack on Kyiv: debris fell on a house in Solom'янському районі
UAV attack on Kyiv: debris fell on a house in Solom'янському районі
UAV attack on Kyiv: debris fell on a house in Solom'янському районі

Read more: Kyiv "has done very little" to prepare for difficult energy situation, Zelenskyy says

What preceded it?

Read more: Family died due to generator running on apartment balcony, police say. PHOTO

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