Explosions heard in Lviv: enemy drone crashes into playground. VIDEO
This morning, 15 January, explosions were heard in Lviv during an air raid alert.
This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, Maksym Kozytsky, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"According to preliminary information, an enemy combat drone has struck the centre of Lviv. All relevant services have been dispatched to the scene. I will keep you informed," the statement said.
Mayor Andriy Sadovyi also reported that explosions were heard in Lviv.
"We are clarifying the information. Please stay in a safe place," he wrote.
Drone fell on a playground
Later, Sadovyi wrote that the enemy drone fell on a playground near the Bandera monument.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
"The blast wave slightly hit a tractor driver who was clearing snow, but he is fine," he added.
The shock wave blew out windows in nearby buildings, including the polytechnic building and residential buildings.
Additional information
It is noted that due to the enemy attack in Lviv, Mitropolit Andrii and Sheptytskyi streets are temporarily closed.
Private and public transport is currently not operating here.
Due to the closure, trolleybus routes No. 27, No. 32 and No. 38 are not running.
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