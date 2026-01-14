Family died due to generator running on apartment balcony, police say. PHOTO

In Kyiv, an entire family died because a generator was running in an apartment. A woman and her parents were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

The press service of Kyiv police reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

The other day, law enforcement received a report about the disappearance of a 30-year-old local resident and, while checking her parents’ home, found the bodies of all three with no signs of life.

A generator was running in the home, powered by a gas cylinder.

Read more: Every hospital in Ukraine is provided with generators – Shmyhal

The generator was left on the balcony

It was established that the day before, the Kyiv residents turned on the generator on the balcony and went to sleep, while the balcony door was open and led into the room.

The results of a forensic medical examination confirmed that the cause of death of the woman, her 61-year-old mother and her 63-year-old father was carbon monoxide poisoning.

Read more: 11.8 thousand generators installed in medical institutions for uninterrupted power supply of critical equipment, - Ministry of Health



