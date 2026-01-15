Shelling of Kherson region: 1 person killed and houses damaged as result of Russian attack

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in one death.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Antonivka, Molodizhne, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Dniprovske, Blahovishchenske, Kizomys, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Dudchany, Novoraisk, Burhunka, Monastyrske, Novokairy, Osokorivka, Urozhaine, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, and the city of Kherson came under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Where did the Russians strike?

The Russian military struck critical and social infrastructure, residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging three high-rise buildings and eight private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a shop.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian aggression.

Read more: Russians carried out 876 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: one person was killed and six more were wounded. PHOTO