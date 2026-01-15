Russians carried out 876 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: one person was killed and six more were wounded. PHOTO
Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have launched 876 strikes on 27 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in casualties and injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of shelling
As noted, as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia and Polohiv districts of the region, one person was killed, and six were wounded.
What did the Russian Federation use to attack?
Russian troops used aircraft, UAVs, MLRS, and artillery to attack the region.
In particular
- Nine air strikes were carried out on Tavriisk, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Dolynka, Rizdvyanka, and Staroukrainka.
- 498 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Novomykolaivka, Balabine, Hryhorivka, Boikove, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Primorske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelenе, Dorozhnyanka, and Varvarivka.
- Six rocket attacks were launched on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, and Mala Tokmachka.
- 363 artillery strikes were carried out on Stepnogorsk, Primorsky, Stepove, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Zeleny, Varvarivka, Dorozhnyanka, and Solodke.
Damage
It is also reported that 43 reports of damage to homes, infrastructure, and vehicles have been received.
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