Mandatory evacuation announced in 5 settlements of Zaporizhzia region

In five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, the mandatory evacuation of children together with their parents or legal guardians has been announced.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

This concerns 40 children from 26 families in two communities. The Cherkasy region has been designated as the location for their reception and accommodation.

"Mandatory evacuation is always a difficult step. But in conditions of constant shelling, it is the only responsible way to save lives, especially those of children.



Together with the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, local authorities, and all relevant services, we are ensuring clear coordination of actions, a safe evacuation route, and the necessary support for each family at all stages," Kuleba added.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation of parents with children announced in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia frontline settlements

What preceded it?

At the end of December 2025, a decision was made in the Chernihiv region to mandatorily evacuate residents of 14 border settlements due to constant shelling. The evacuation is planned to be completed within 30 days.

On January 2, 2026, the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation decided to forcibly evacuate more than 3,000 children and their parents from 44 frontline settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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