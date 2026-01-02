Mandatory evacuation of parents with children announced in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia frontline settlements

The Evacuation Coordination Headquarters has decided on the forced evacuation of more than 3,000 children with their parents from 44 frontline settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Evacuation decision

In the Zaporizhzhia region, a decision was made to evacuate 651 children from four settlements in two communities; in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 2,463 children from 40 settlements in five communities.

Kuleba also spoke about the situation in the Chernihiv region, where mandatory evacuation from 14 settlements was announced on December 30: it has been completed in three, while it is still ongoing in eleven.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation announced from more than 40 settlements in Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region

Transit centers

According to the minister, a total of 150,000 people have been evacuated from frontline areas to safer regions since June 1, including nearly 18,000 children and more than 5,000 people with limited mobility.

To coordinate the process, 17 transit centers are operating, where people can receive comprehensive support: humanitarian, medical, psychological, legal, and social.

At the centers, people are helped to restore documents, arrange payments and social services, and receive financial support from the state and humanitarian partner organizations.

Read more: Fewer than 500 people remain in Huliaipole community: situation grows increasingly dangerous