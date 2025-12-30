Mandatory evacuation announced from more than 40 settlements in Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, a decision has been made to carry out a mandatory evacuation of residents from a number of settlements due to an increased threat to life and safety as a result of hostilities. The evacuation will last 30 days, starting on December 29, 2025.

The Pokrovske territorial community said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

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"In order to preserve the lives and health of community residents, given the increased threat to life and safety due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, and pursuant to decisions of the Synelnykove district evacuation coordination штаб dated December 24, 2025 (protocol No. 4) and the Synelnykove district evacuation commission dated December 26, 2025 (protocol No. 10), a decision has been made to carry out a mandatory evacuation from certain settlements in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region where hostilities are underway," the statement reads.

Read more: Government has approved mandatory evacuation of children from certain communities in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

Mandatory evacuation has been announced from the following settlements:

the settlement of Pokrovske and the villages of Andriivka, Bohodarivka, Bratske, Verbove, Vyshneve, Vidradne, Vilne, Vovche, Hai, Hapono-Mechetne, Herasymivka, Danylivka, Dibrova, Dobropasove, Yehorivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kyrychkove, Tsehelne, Kolomiitsi, Kryvobokove, Levadne, Malynivka, Maiak, Mechetne, Nechaivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoskeliuvate, Oleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Orly, Ostapivske, Otrishky, Zlahoda, Petrykiv, Pysantsi, Pishchane, Pryvillia, Radisne, Skotuvate, Solone, Starokasianivske, Tykhe, Khrystoforivka, and Chornenkove.

See more: Mandatory evacuation announced for 14 border villages in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

The evacuation will be carried out for 30 days starting on December 29, 2025.

The transit point has been designated as the village of Voloske in Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Termination of services

The community said that after the evacuation period ends, the provision of medical, social (including care), and administrative services will be suspended. In addition, certain utility services will also be suspended.

The territorial community stressed that all evacuation assistance is provided free of charge!

Read more: 794 children remain in forced evacuation area in Donetsk region, RMA says