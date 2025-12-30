Mandatory evacuation announced for 14 border villages in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

In the Chernihiv region, authorities have approved a decision on the mandatory evacuation of residents from 14 border settlements due to constant shelling. The evacuation is to be completed within 30 days.

This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

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The decision was made at a meeting of the regional Defense Council. The mandatory evacuation applies to settlements in the Novhorod-Siverskyi, Semenivka, Snovsk and Horodnia communities. According to Chaus, the border areas are under daily shelling, yet about 300 people still live there.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that since the start of the year, more than 1,400 residents have already left the border area. Evacuation measures are being carried out by the regional and district military administrations together with the communities. The need for a mandatory evacuation, he said, was determined by the military.

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Residents of the 14 settlements will be informed about assembly points. All necessary services are involved, with specific routes and transport designated. Temporary accommodation is guaranteed for evacuees.

See more: Emergency search operations at site of Russian attack in Chernihiv complete – SES. PHOTOS