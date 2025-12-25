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News Photo Drone attack on Chernihiv
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Emergency search operations at site of Russian attack in Chernihiv complete – SES. PHOTOS

Rescuers have completed emergency search operations at the site of a Russian attack in the city of Chernihiv.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), Censor.NET reports.

Emergency search and rescue operations completed

"As of now, emergency search operations have been completed in Chernihiv at the site where an enemy UAV hit a residential building. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and nine others sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement said.

Emergency search and rescue operations in Chernihiv have been completed.
Emergency search and rescue operations in Chernihiv have been completed.
Emergency search and rescue operations in Chernihiv have been completed.

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shoot out (17993) Chernihiv (246) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1058) Chernihiv region (499) Chernihivskyy district (144)
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