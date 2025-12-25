1 426 1
Emergency search operations at site of Russian attack in Chernihiv complete – SES. PHOTOS
Rescuers have completed emergency search operations at the site of a Russian attack in the city of Chernihiv.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), Censor.NET reports.
Emergency search and rescue operations completed
"As of now, emergency search operations have been completed in Chernihiv at the site where an enemy UAV hit a residential building. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and nine others sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement said.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that Russian occupiers attacked a five-story building in Chernihiv with a drone.
- According to the National Police, an 80-year-old woman was killed in Chernihiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on a residential building. The number of victims has risen to ten, including three children.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password