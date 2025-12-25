Russian strike on five-story building in Chernihiv: number of injured has risen to 10, including three children

An 80-year-old woman was killed in Chernihiv as a result of a Russian drone strike on a residential building. The number of injured has risen to ten.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in an update from the National Police of Ukraine as of 6:00 p.m.

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The strike hit a five-story residential building. A Russian drone struck an apartment on the third floor, causing significant destruction. One of the building’s floors sustained serious damage and residents were evacuated.

Read more: Ruscists struck five-storey building in Chernihiv with drone: one person killed, there are wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Children among the injured

Ten people were injured in the attack, including three children, police said. All the wounded are receiving necessary medical assistance.

A point of invincibility was set up near the impact site, where residents can warm up and receive help. Police are also taking statements about damaged property.

Read more: Russia attacks key energy facility in Chernihiv with drones: tens of thousands of consumers left without power

Emergency services and investigators

Police investigative teams, patrol officers, forensic experts, explosives technicians, State Emergency Service rescuers and other emergency services are working at the scene. Law enforcement is documenting the aftermath of the Russian attack and conducting door-to-door checks of nearby buildings.

Earlier, Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head Viacheslav Chaus said local authorities were preparing places to relocate people as a result of the Russian drone strike.

See more: Russian drone hits apartment building in Chernihiv: fire breaks out. PHOTO