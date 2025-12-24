Russia attacks key energy facility in Chernihiv with drones: tens of thousands of consumers left without power

Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in Chernihiv with attack drones during the day on December 24, damaging a key energy facility.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press service of the Chernihiv City Council.

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Regarding the explosion that Chernihiv residents may have heard at around 2:00 p.m. on December 24, the city’s energy infrastructure was under attack, the statement said.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of hostile drones moving toward Chernihiv from the northwest.

See more: Russian drone hits high-rise residential building in Chernihiv. PHOTO

Chernihivoblenergo said that the shelling damaged a key energy facility in the Chernihiv district. As a result, tens of thousands of customers were left without electricity. Power engineers will begin emergency repair and restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

The city council also reported that a drone crashed on the premises of one of the enterprises. As a result, the facade and window glazing of an administrative building, a garage building, eight passenger cars, and a passenger bus were damaged. No information on casualties is available at this time.

Read more: Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv: part of the city left without power