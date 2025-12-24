Russian drone hits apartment building in Chernihiv: fire breaks out. PHOTO

In Chernihiv on December 24, a Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential building during an attack.

Chernihiv City Military Administration head Dmytro Bryzhynskyi reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Consequences of the strike

At around 4:00 p.m., the crash of an enemy drone was recorded in the city.

A fire broke out in one of the apartments, and a car nearby also caught fire.

No one was injured as a result of the UAV hitting the apartment. Emergency services are working at the scene. The fire has been extinguished, according to the press service of the Chernihiv City Council.

Read more: Russia attacks key energy facility in Chernihiv with drones: tens of thousands of consumers left without power





Background

At 3:51 p.m., the regional power distribution company added that several important energy facilities in the Chernihiv district were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

As a reminder, on the evening of December 23, Chernihiv came under attack by Russian drones. A drone hit the ninth floor of a multi-storey residential building.

See more: Russian drone hits high-rise residential building in Chernihiv. PHOTO