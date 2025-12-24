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Russian drone hits apartment building in Chernihiv: fire breaks out. PHOTO
In Chernihiv on December 24, a Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential building during an attack.
Chernihiv City Military Administration head Dmytro Bryzhynskyi reported this, Censor.NET says.
Consequences of the strike
At around 4:00 p.m., the crash of an enemy drone was recorded in the city.
A fire broke out in one of the apartments, and a car nearby also caught fire.
No one was injured as a result of the UAV hitting the apartment. Emergency services are working at the scene. The fire has been extinguished, according to the press service of the Chernihiv City Council.
Background
- At 3:51 p.m., the regional power distribution company added that several important energy facilities in the Chernihiv district were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.
- As a reminder, on the evening of December 23, Chernihiv came under attack by Russian drones. A drone hit the ninth floor of a multi-storey residential building.
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