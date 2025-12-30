Enemy struck important energy facility in Chernihiv region: train traffic has been changed due to power outage (updated). PHOTO
On the night of Tuesday, 30 December, Russian troops struck an energy facility in the Chernihiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Chernihivoblenergo" JSC.
What do they say at the regional power company?
"Dear consumers! Unfortunately, as a result of Russian shelling overnight, another important energy facility in the Chernihiv region has been damaged. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency repair work!" the statement said.
Changes to suburban train services
According to "UZ," due to enemy attacks and power outages caused by enemy shelling, a number of routes to the Nepliuieve station are temporarily restricted.
Some suburban trains will run on changed routes today. Namely:
- No. 6542 will run between Konotop and Tereshchenska (instead of Konotop and Nepliuieve)
- No. 6543 will run between Tereshchenska and Konotop (instead of Nepliuieve and Konotop).
Updated
Later, the RMA stated that late in the evening, "gerans" hit the building of the starostat in the village of Novhorod-Siverska community. The building was damaged.
"During the night, there were attacks by 'gerans' on energy facilities in the Chernihiv and Nizhyn districts. There have been some shootings down, but unfortunately, there have also been some hits. A significant number of subscribers are without power. Energy workers are working. Thank you for doing the impossible," the statement said.
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