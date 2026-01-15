Russian drones attacked Bucha district of Kyiv region: 8 private houses were damaged. PHOTOS
Russian drones attacked the Bucha district of Kyiv region, damaging private homes.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Kalashnik, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Last night, eight private houses were damaged in the Bucha district. Windows were broken, and facades and roofs were damaged," the report said.
People are currently being provided with the necessary assistance.
The police also released photos of the aftermath of the strikes.
What preceded this?
- On the night of 15 January, Russian occupiers carried out a UAV attack on various regions of Ukraine.
- In the morning, explosions were heard in Lviv. An enemy drone fell on a playground near the Bandera monument.
- In Kyiv, debris from the UAV fell on a house in the Solomyanskyi district.
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