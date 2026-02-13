Enemy UAV attack damages transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv
In Mykolaiv, an attack by Russian drones has damaged transport infrastructure.
Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Kim reported this, Censor.NET says.
What is known?
"As of now, there are no casualties. Transport infrastructure has been damaged," he wrote.
Earlier, he reported that UAVs were attacking Mykolaiv from the south.
No further details have been reported so far.
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