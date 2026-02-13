Enemy UAV attack damages transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, an attack by Russian drones has damaged transport infrastructure.

Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Kim reported this, Censor.NET says.

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What is known?

"As of now, there are no casualties. Transport infrastructure has been damaged," he wrote.

Earlier, he reported that UAVs were attacking Mykolaiv from the south.

Read more: Explosions rocked Mykolaiv: the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles

No further details have been reported so far.