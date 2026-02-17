Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 17 February

On the evening of February 17, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 17:51, a threat of ballistic weapons use was reported for the Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyrovohrad, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At 18:01 - The threat of ballistic weapons use has been averted.

At 18:48 - Chernihiv region - UAV over Bakhmach from the north.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

We previously reported that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has carried out 401 attacks on the infrastructure of the Naftogaz group. In 2025 alone, 229 attacks were recorded — more than in the previous three years combined.

Read more: Enemy attacked Odesa at night: infrastructure facilities and civilian buildings damaged (updated)