Terrorist attack in Lviv: detained woman was notified of suspicion under two articles

A 33-year-old resident of Kostopol, Rivne region, was notified of suspicion of committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person, as well as illegal handling of weapons.

This was announced by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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Suspicion has been reported and a preventive measure is being prepared

"The suspicion is based on objective evidence indicating that the detainee committed a terrorist attack that killed a 23-year-old policewoman and injured more than 20 other people," said Nazar Markiv, head of the regional security agency's law enforcement department.

Investigative actions are currently underway with the detainee. Her places of residence and stay have been searched. Evidence of illegal activity has been seized.

It is noted that all urgent investigative actions are being carried out with the participation of prosecutors who are coordinating the investigation.

"A petition is being prepared for the court to impose a preventive measure on the woman in the form of detention without the right to bail," the statement said.

Watch more: Moment of placing explosives in rubbish bin in Lviv and arrest of suspect. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Lviv: law enforcement officers were killed and wounded, Sadovyi declared it a terrorist attack.

According to updated information, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed, 24 people were wounded, some seriously.

Later it became known that a suspect in the organisation of the terrorist attack in Lviv had been detained.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Lviv: 12 injured in hospitals, two in very serious condition, - Sadovyi