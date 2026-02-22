Terrorist attack in Lviv: 12 injured in hospitals, two in very serious condition, - Sadovyi

Twelve people injured in the terrorist attack in Lviv are in hospital, two of them in very serious condition.

This was announced by Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, according to Censor.NET.

Terrorist attack in Lviv

"I want to state two facts to shut up all the bots and stop any speculation in this direction. First. All the victims are officers who responded to a call. Except for one teenager who lives nearby. Second, this is not a "business dispute." This is a hostile special operation aimed at killing as many law enforcement officers as possible. I ask the Security Service of Ukraine to take into account the opinions of all commentators. If we disregard the bot farms, there are quite a few interesting accounts there," Sadovyi said.

Several people detained after terrorist attack in Lviv

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko previously reported on details of the investigation into the terrorist attack in Lviv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel.

See more: There is every reason to believe that terrorist attack in Lviv was carried out on Russia’s orders, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

"Not everything can be said publicly at this time. Several people have been detained, and all the facts will be clarified as part of the necessary procedural work. Law enforcement agencies will provide more information to the public in due course. Thank you to everyone who is helping to protect our country and our people," the statement said.

What preceded it?