Moment of placing explosives in rubbish bin in Lviv and arrest of suspect. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing a 33-year-old woman suspected of terrorism placing a bomb in a rubbish bin in Lviv.

As reported by Censor.NET, the suspect turned out to be a resident of the Rivne region.

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She was detained in the border area of the city of Staryi Sambir.

The investigation established that the terrorist attack was planned on the instructions of the Russian special services.

It was also noted that the woman faces life imprisonment.

See more: Terrorist attack in Lviv: 23-year-old policewoman killed, number of victims being determined. PHOTO

Details

"The police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, have detained the alleged bomber of Lviv law enforcement officers. Further operational measures and investigative actions are ongoing. We are identifying other persons involved in the commission of this crime. Twenty-five people were injured. At the moment, 11 people are in medical facilities. Six law enforcement officers are in serious condition.

Police officers respond to calls day and night, not knowing what awaits them. But they rush to help because protecting people is their main task.

I am grateful to the entire law enforcement team working to solve and investigate this crime. Those responsible must be brought to justice and receive fair punishment for their actions," said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram.