Day in Donetsk region: 3 people wounded and houses damaged as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 25 February, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

Two houses were damaged in Zoloty Kolodiazh and Kucheriv Yar in the Shakhove district.

Kramatorsk district

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Two high-rise buildings and infrastructure were damaged in Mykolaivka. A high-rise building was damaged in Kramatorsk. Two people were wounded and seven private houses were damaged in Druzhkivka; one person was wounded in Osykove.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 15 times in 24 hours. 223 people, including 29 children, were evacuated from the front line.





