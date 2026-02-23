UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: one dead and one wounded
The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with a drone. An industrial infrastructure facility was damaged, a 33-year-old man was killed, and another was wounded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
"The Russians attacked the city with UAVs. Industrial infrastructure was damaged. A 33-year-old man was killed and a 45-year-old man was wounded," the statement said.
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