ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12514 visitors online
News Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
933 3

UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: one dead and one wounded

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: one casualty

The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with a drone. An industrial infrastructure facility was damaged, a 33-year-old man was killed, and another was wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The Russians attacked the city with UAVs. Industrial infrastructure was damaged. A 33-year-old man was killed and a 45-year-old man was wounded," the statement said.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims rises to 17, four of them children. PHOTOS

Author: 

drone (2703) Zaporizhzhya (731) shoot out (17471) Zaporizhzhia region (2114) Zaporizkyy district (373)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 