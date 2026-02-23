UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: one dead and one wounded

The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with a drone. An industrial infrastructure facility was damaged, a 33-year-old man was killed, and another was wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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"The Russians attacked the city with UAVs. Industrial infrastructure was damaged. A 33-year-old man was killed and a 45-year-old man was wounded," the statement said.

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