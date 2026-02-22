Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims rises to 17, four of them children. PHOTOS
In the Kyiv region, the number of victims of the Russian combined attack on Sunday, 22 February, rose to 17 people, four of whom are children.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences of the attack
According to the official, damage was recorded in the Brovary, Obukhiv, Boryspil, Bucha, Fastiv, and Vyshhorod districts. The Boryspil, Bucha, and Fastiv districts suffered the most damage.
In total, more than 100 homes were damaged in the region as a result of the attack, including private houses and apartments in high-rise buildings.
"But this number is not final, as reports from homeowners continue to come in. The extent of the damage varies, from completely destroyed buildings to broken windows, damaged roofs and facades. Businesses, warehouses, offices, garage cooperatives and transport were also affected," Kalashnyk said.
- In the Brovary district, garage boxes, administrative and warehouse buildings of enterprises, office premises, as well as cars and other equipment were damaged.
- In the Obukhiv district, three people were injured, including a child. Damage was recorded to critical infrastructure, enterprises, residential buildings (private and multi-storey), educational institutions, cars and railway infrastructure.
- In the Boryspil district, one person was injured. Private houses, a farm and cars were damaged. A church was also damaged by the blast wave. This is further proof that nothing is sacred to Russian terrorists.
- In the Bucha district, six people were injured, including three children. Apartment buildings, private houses, cars, as well as office and commercial premises were damaged.
- In the Fastiv district, seven people were injured, including one child. Unfortunately, one person was killed as a result of the enemy strike. Private houses and cars were damaged. It was here that the most tragic consequences of the attack occurred.
As of now, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, there are 17 confirmed victims, including four children.
"Five people are currently in medical facilities — four adults and one child. Two adults are in serious condition, and two more are in moderate condition. The child is also in a moderately serious condition and is receiving all the necessary medical care. All emergency services are working on site. Rescuers, medics, police, utility workers and energy workers are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack and help people," the official said.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that on the evening of Saturday, 21 February, Russian troops launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.
- In the early morning, the enemy attacked with missiles and drones: there is a threat to Kropyvnytskyi and the capital region.
- It was also reported that Russian troops struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles.
- A woman and a child were injured in the suburbs of Kyiv due to the Russian attack: debris fell in a private sector.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region: a woman was injured, and eight people were rescued from the rubble in the Fastiv district.
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