Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims rises to 17, four of them children. PHOTOS

In the Kyiv region, the number of victims of the Russian combined attack on Sunday, 22 February, rose to 17 people, four of whom are children.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

According to the official, damage was recorded in the Brovary, Obukhiv, Boryspil, Bucha, Fastiv, and Vyshhorod districts. The Boryspil, Bucha, and Fastiv districts suffered the most damage.

Photo: Kyiv Regional State Administration

Photo: Kyiv Regional Military Administration

In total, more than 100 homes were damaged in the region as a result of the attack, including private houses and apartments in high-rise buildings.

Photo: Kyiv Regional Military Administration

Photo: Kyiv Regional State Administration

"But this number is not final, as reports from homeowners continue to come in. The extent of the damage varies, from completely destroyed buildings to broken windows, damaged roofs and facades. Businesses, warehouses, offices, garage cooperatives and transport were also affected," Kalashnyk said.

Photo: Kyiv Regional Military Administration

Photo: Kyiv Regional State Administration

In the Brovary district , garage boxes, administrative and warehouse buildings of enterprises, office premises, as well as cars and other equipment were damaged.

, garage boxes, administrative and warehouse buildings of enterprises, office premises, as well as cars and other equipment were damaged. In the Obukhiv district , three people were injured, including a child . Damage was recorded to critical infrastructure, enterprises, residential buildings (private and multi-storey), educational institutions, cars and railway infrastructure.

, . Damage was recorded to critical infrastructure, enterprises, residential buildings (private and multi-storey), educational institutions, cars and railway infrastructure. In the Boryspil district , one person was injured . Private houses, a farm and cars were damaged. A church was also damaged by the blast wave. This is further proof that nothing is sacred to Russian terrorists.

, . Private houses, a farm and cars were damaged. A church was also damaged by the blast wave. This is further proof that nothing is sacred to Russian terrorists. In the Bucha district , six people were injured, including three children . Apartment buildings, private houses, cars, as well as office and commercial premises were damaged.

, . Apartment buildings, private houses, cars, as well as office and commercial premises were damaged. In the Fastiv district, seven people were injured, including one child. Unfortunately, one person was killed as a result of the enemy strike. Private houses and cars were damaged. It was here that the most tragic consequences of the attack occurred.

As of now, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, there are 17 confirmed victims, including four children.

Photo: Kyiv Regional State Administration

Photo: Kyiv Regional State Administration

"Five people are currently in medical facilities — four adults and one child. Two adults are in serious condition, and two more are in moderate condition. The child is also in a moderately serious condition and is receiving all the necessary medical care. All emergency services are working on site. Rescuers, medics, police, utility workers and energy workers are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack and help people," the official said.

Photo: Kyiv Regional State Administration

Photo: Kyiv Regional State Administration

What preceded it?