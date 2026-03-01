Iran fired two missiles towards Cyprus, where British military bases are located - Healey

British Defense Secretary John Healey said that two missiles from Iran were fired toward Cyprus, where British military bases are located.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Independent.

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British military bases in Cyprus

Healey noted that Iranian missiles were launched in the direction of Cyprus, where British military bases are located.

"We are almost certain that they were not aimed at our bases," Healey said.

At the same time, he noted that "this demonstrates how indiscriminate Iran's response is."

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Goals in Bahrain

In addition, according to Healey, 300 British military personnel were stationed near targets in Bahrain.

"Some of them were a few hundred yards away from the missile strikes," he said.

Strikes on Iran on February 28