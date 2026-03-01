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Iran fired two missiles towards Cyprus, where British military bases are located - Healey

Healey on Iran’s strikes

British Defense Secretary John Healey said that two missiles from Iran were fired toward Cyprus, where British military bases are located.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Independent.

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British military bases in Cyprus

Healey noted that Iranian missiles were launched in the direction of Cyprus, where British military bases are located.

"We are almost certain that they were not aimed at our bases," Healey said.

At the same time, he noted that "this demonstrates how indiscriminate Iran's response is."

Read more: Putin has lost his closest friends - Assad, Maduro and Khamenei. His downfall is also inevitable, - Sybiha

Goals in Bahrain

In addition, according to Healey, 300 British military personnel were stationed near targets in Bahrain.

"Some of them were a few hundred yards away from the missile strikes," he said.

Strikes on Iran on February 28

  • As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
  • Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
  • US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
  • Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
  • The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
  • On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
  • Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

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Bahrain (6) UK (1384) Iran (802) Cyprus (28) John Healey (55)
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