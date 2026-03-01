Putin has lost his closest friends - Assad, Maduro and Khamenei. His downfall is also inevitable, - Sybiha
Over the past year, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has lost his closest allies—Assad, Maduro, and Khamenei—and has been unable to help them.
This was noted by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.
Putin is losing friends
"Assad, Maduro, and now Khamenei. Putin has lost three of his closest friends in just over a year. He also did not help any of them," the minister recalls.
According to him, this dynamic proves three things.
- First, Russia is not a reliable ally, even for those who rely heavily on it.
- Second, while Russia is stuck in its senseless war against Ukraine, which it will never win and refuses to end, its influence in the world is rapidly declining.
- Thirdly, the domino effect of fallen dictators must continue, and Putin's fall is inevitable one day.
"Together, we must make every effort to bring this joyful day closer and ensure accountability for all Russian crimes. Justice is inevitable," emphasized the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, adds Sybiha.
Also remind, that Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed during massive missile strikes by the US and Israel.
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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