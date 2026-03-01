Putin has lost his closest friends - Assad, Maduro and Khamenei. His downfall is also inevitable, - Sybiha

Over the past year, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has lost his closest allies—Assad, Maduro, and Khamenei—and has been unable to help them.

This was noted by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

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Putin is losing friends

"Assad, Maduro, and now Khamenei. Putin has lost three of his closest friends in just over a year. He also did not help any of them," the minister recalls.

According to him, this dynamic proves three things.

First, Russia is not a reliable ally, even for those who rely heavily on it.

Second, while Russia is stuck in its senseless war against Ukraine, which it will never win and refuses to end, its influence in the world is rapidly declining.

Thirdly, the domino effect of fallen dictators must continue, and Putin's fall is inevitable one day.

"Together, we must make every effort to bring this joyful day closer and ensure accountability for all Russian crimes. Justice is inevitable," emphasized the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, adds Sybiha.

Also remind, that Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed during massive missile strikes by the US and Israel.

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Strikes on Iran on February 28