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News Israel’s strike against Iran US strikes on Iran
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Von der Leyen convenes special Security College meeting on Iran

Von der Leyen convenes Security College over Iran

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she is convening a special Security College meeting on Monday, March 2, due to the situation with Iran.

She wrote about this on social network X, reports Censor.NET.

What is known?

"Given the situation in Iran, I am convening a special Security Council meeting on Monday," the post reads.

von der Leyen stressed that it is crucial for regional security and stability that there be no further escalation "due to Iran's unjustified attacks on partners in the region."

Read more: War with Iran has doubled importance of Druzhba, Orbán urges Zelenskyy to resume oil supplies

Фон дер Ляєн скликає спеціальну Колегію з безпеки

Strikes on Iran on February 28

  • As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
  • Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
  • US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
  • Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.

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Iran (801) Ursula von der Leyen (373)
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