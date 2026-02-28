Von der Leyen convenes special Security College meeting on Iran

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she is convening a special Security College meeting on Monday, March 2, due to the situation with Iran.

She wrote about this on social network X, reports Censor.NET.

What is known?

"Given the situation in Iran, I am convening a special Security Council meeting on Monday," the post reads.

von der Leyen stressed that it is crucial for regional security and stability that there be no further escalation "due to Iran's unjustified attacks on partners in the region."

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Strikes on Iran on February 28