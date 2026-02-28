Von der Leyen convenes special Security College meeting on Iran
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she is convening a special Security College meeting on Monday, March 2, due to the situation with Iran.
She wrote about this on social network X, reports Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Given the situation in Iran, I am convening a special Security Council meeting on Monday," the post reads.
von der Leyen stressed that it is crucial for regional security and stability that there be no further escalation "due to Iran's unjustified attacks on partners in the region."
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password