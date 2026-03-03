US has unlimited supply of weapons, wars can be waged "forever," - Trump

US President Donald Trump has declared that the United States has a "virtually unlimited" supply of weapons.

He announced this on social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better - As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons. Wars can be fought "forever," and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!)," the US leader noted.

According to Trump, the US stockpile in the highest segment is not bad, but it is insufficient.

Read more: Trump dissatisfied with Britain’s decision on military base use: Starmer responds

"Much additional high grade weaponry is stored for us in outlying countries. ... Fortunately, I rebuilt the military in my first term, and continue to do so. The United States is stocked, and ready to WIN," the US president added.

Read more: Drone that attacked British base in Cyprus may have contained Russian "Kometa-M" system, - media

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Read more: Trump threatened "big wave" of US attacks on Iran: "We haven’t even started yet."