Trump threatened "big wave" of US attacks on Iran: "We haven’t even started yet."
US leader Donald Trump said that the US "hasn't even started" to strike Iran hard and promised a "big wave" of attacks against the regime in Tehran.
He said this in an interview with CNN, according to Censor.NET.
Trump's threats
"We are crushing them (Iran - ed.) completely. I think everything is going very well. It's very powerful. We have the largest army in the world, and we are using it," said the US president.
Trump also said he does not want a long war in Iran. He "always thought it would be four weeks, and we are a little ahead of schedule."
"We haven't even started hitting them hard yet. The big wave hasn't even happened yet. (It) will come soon," promised the head of the White House.
In addition, Trump said that the "biggest surprise" was Iran's attacks on countries in the region – Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait.
When asked if the US is doing more than military action to help the Iranian people regain control of their country from the regime, Trump replied: "Yes. We are indeed doing that. But right now, we want everyone to stay home. It's dangerous outside." And soon it will be even more dangerous.
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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