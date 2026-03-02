Trump threatened "big wave" of US attacks on Iran: "We haven’t even started yet."

US leader Donald Trump said that the US "hasn't even started" to strike Iran hard and promised a "big wave" of attacks against the regime in Tehran.

He said this in an interview with CNN, according to Censor.NET.

Trump's threats

"We are crushing them (Iran - ed.) completely. I think everything is going very well. It's very powerful. We have the largest army in the world, and we are using it," said the US president.

Trump also said he does not want a long war in Iran. He "always thought it would be four weeks, and we are a little ahead of schedule."

"We haven't even started hitting them hard yet. The big wave hasn't even happened yet. (It) will come soon," promised the head of the White House.

In addition, Trump said that the "biggest surprise" was Iran's attacks on countries in the region – Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait.

When asked if the US is doing more than military action to help the Iranian people regain control of their country from the regime, Trump replied: "Yes. We are indeed doing that. But right now, we want everyone to stay home. It's dangerous outside." And soon it will be even more dangerous.

Read more: Hegseth on Iran: US did not start this war, but under Trump’s leadership, we are finishing it

Strikes on Iran on February 28