Hegseth on Iran: US did not start this war, but under Trump’s leadership, we are finishing it

The Pentagon has called the operation against Iran the deadliest and most difficult.

This was stated during a speech by War Minister Pete Hegseth, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Two days ago, under the direct orders of Trump, the Department of War launched Operation Epic Fury — the most lethal, most complex, and most precise aerial operation in history," he said.

According to Hegseth the US "didn’t start this war. But under President Trump, we are finishing it."

"If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on Earth, we will hunt you down" the minister said.

He also noted that this is not a so-called war for regime change, but the regime has indeed changed.

According to Hegseth, Tehran is not negotiating, they are stalling for time, trying to replenish their missile stockpiles and revive their nuclear ambitions.

"President Trump doesn’t play those games.", - he added.

He said that the US ambitions are realistic.

Read more: Britain wants to involve specialists from Ukraine to shoot down Iranian drones in Persian Gulf – Starmer

Strikes on Iran on 28 February

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.

Read more: Iran announces refusal to hold negotiations with US