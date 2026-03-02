Britain wants to involve specialists from Ukraine to shoot down Iranian drones in Persian Gulf – Starmer

Drone Industry

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in an address to the nation, commented on the situation surrounding Iran and condemned indiscriminate attacks on countries that did not participate in the bombings.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the British government stated this during an official address.

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The Prime Minister emphasized that London is not joining the strikes, but will continue defensive actions in the region and will do everything necessary to protect its citizens.

Read more: Operation in Iran is ahead of schedule, - Trump

London strengthens defense cooperation

In connection with Iran's attacks, Great Britain is providing its military bases to support U.S. operations. There are also plans to involve Ukrainian drone counter-experts to assist partners in the Persian Gulf region.

"We are not joining these strikes, but we will continue defensive actions in the region, and we will also involve experts from Ukraine alongside our specialists to help partners in the Persian Gulf shoot down the Iranian drones attacking them."

The British government emphasized that the actions are aimed at strengthening the security of allies and stability in the region.

Background

Previously, the "E3" countries stated they could join the U.S. and Israeli operation due to Iranian strikes on their military personnel in the Middle East.

Germany, France, and Great Britain published a joint statement condemning Iran's indiscriminate attacks against countries that did not participate in the bombings.

If such attacks do not stop, the countries are ready to take necessary measures to protect their own interests.

"This may include, if necessary, the application of proportional military defensive measures to destroy Iran's ability to launch missiles and drones at the source of their fire. We have agreed to cooperate with the United States and our allies in the region on this issue," the statement said.

Read more: After Khamenei’s death, new hope has emerged for Iranian people, - von der Leyen

French base in UAE damaged by drone attack

Earlier, French Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin announced damage to the country's naval base in the United Arab Emirates as a result of a drone attack.

The attack was directed at the port of Abu Dhabi. "A hangar of our naval base, bordering the Emirati base, was damaged during a drone attack aimed at the port of Abu Dhabi," Vautrin noted.

The minister emphasized that the damage is purely material and minor. There are no casualties among the French military.