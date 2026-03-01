Operation in Iran is ahead of schedule, - Trump
US President Donald Trump said that the United States' operation in Iran is "ahead of schedule."
According to Censor.NET, he said this in a comment to CNBC.
The US is ahead of schedule
Yes, Trump said that the US operation in Iran is "going very well, very well – ahead of schedule."
"It's a very brutal regime, one of the most brutal regimes in history," Trump said.
"We are doing our job not only for ourselves, but for the whole world. And everything is ahead of schedule," he added.
The situation is developing positively
Trump also commented on a possible resolution to the conflict, which, according to him, depends on many variables. However, the US president noted that the situation is developing in a positive direction.
"The situation is developing very positively, very positively," Trump said.
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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