Operation in Iran is ahead of schedule, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the United States' operation in Iran is "ahead of schedule."

According to Censor.NET, he said this in a comment to CNBC.

The US is ahead of schedule

Yes, Trump said that the US operation in Iran is "going very well, very well – ahead of schedule."

"It's a very brutal regime, one of the most brutal regimes in history," Trump said.

"We are doing our job not only for ourselves, but for the whole world. And everything is ahead of schedule," he added.

The situation is developing positively

Trump also commented on a possible resolution to the conflict, which, according to him, depends on many variables. However, the US president noted that the situation is developing in a positive direction.

"The situation is developing very positively, very positively," Trump said.

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Strikes on Iran on February 28