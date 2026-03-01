Iranian corvette Jamaran hit in Gulf of Oman, - US Central Command
The US has announced that the Iranian corvette Jamaran has been hit in the Gulf of Oman and is currently sinking.
This was reported by the US Armed Forces Central Command, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
As noted, this refers to a Jamaran-class corvette that was near the Chakh-Bahar pier and was hit at the start of Operation Epic Fury.
It is reported that the ship is currently sinking in the Gulf of Oman.
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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