Iranian corvette Jamaran hit in Gulf of Oman, - US Central Command

The US has announced that the Iranian corvette Jamaran has been hit in the Gulf of Oman and is currently sinking.

This was reported by the US Armed Forces Central Command, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

As noted, this refers to a Jamaran-class corvette that was near the Chakh-Bahar pier and was hit at the start of Operation Epic Fury.

It is reported that the ship is currently sinking in the Gulf of Oman.

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Strikes on Iran on February 28