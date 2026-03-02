Iran announces refusal to hold negotiations with US

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani stated that Tehran will not hold negotiations with Washington.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in a post on the X platform.

Read more: Operation in Iran is ahead of schedule, - Trump

"We will not hold any negotiations with the United States," Larijani said.

He added that the American leader plunged the Middle East into chaos with his "empty hopes" and now fears "further losses among American troops."

"Trump has plunged the region into chaos by instilling 'false hopes' and now fears further losses among American servicemen. With his reckless actions, he has turned his self-proclaimed slogan 'America First' into 'Israel First' and sacrificed American soldiers for Israel’s pursuit of power," Larijani wrote.

According to him, with his "false statements," Trump is harming American military personnel and their families.

Read more: Three American soldiers killed during operation against Iran

"Today, the Iranian people are defending themselves. The Iranian armed forces did not initiate an invasion," Larijani concluded.

Background

Earlier, Trump stated that Iran had proposed resuming negotiations.

According to the US president, he agreed to dialogue with Tehran following the relevant initiative from the Iranian side. Trump emphasized that Iran should have taken this step earlier.

Later, Trump said that the military operation against Iran could last up to four weeks.

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