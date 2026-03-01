Three American soldiers killed during operation against Iran

Three American soldiers were killed during Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

This was reported on social media X by the US Central Command, according to Censor.NET.

There are dead and wounded US soldiers

According to the US Central Command, five soldiers were seriously injured.

"Several others suffered minor shrapnel wounds and concussions and are now returning to their duties," the statement said.

Read more: Iran strikes Israeli city of Beit Shemesh with ballistic missile: nine people killed, others wounded

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

"The situation is unstable, so out of respect for the families of the deceased, we will not provide additional information, including the names of our fallen soldiers, until 24 hours after notifying their immediate relatives," the command added.

Strikes on Iran on February 28