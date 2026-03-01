Three American soldiers killed during operation against Iran
Three American soldiers were killed during Operation Epic Fury against Iran.
This was reported on social media X by the US Central Command, according to Censor.NET.
There are dead and wounded US soldiers
According to the US Central Command, five soldiers were seriously injured.
"Several others suffered minor shrapnel wounds and concussions and are now returning to their duties," the statement said.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
"The situation is unstable, so out of respect for the families of the deceased, we will not provide additional information, including the names of our fallen soldiers, until 24 hours after notifying their immediate relatives," the command added.
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password