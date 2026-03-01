Iran strikes Israeli city of Beit Shemesh with ballistic missile: nine people killed, others wounded
On Sunday, March 1, Iran launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area in the city of Beit Shemesh. Nine people are known to have been killed, and there are reports of injuries.
This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to Censor.NET.
Iran attacked the city of Beit Shemesh
The rocket struck a residential area of the city, destroying a synagogue and causing significant damage to a public bomb shelter and surrounding buildings.
Mayor Shmuel Greenberg of Beit Shemesh said that 20 residents could not be contacted. He stressed that "this does not necessarily mean that something has happened to them."
It is also known that 17 people were injured.
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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