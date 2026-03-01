Iran strikes Israeli city of Beit Shemesh with ballistic missile: nine people killed, others wounded

On Sunday, March 1, Iran launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area in the city of Beit Shemesh. Nine people are known to have been killed, and there are reports of injuries.

This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to Censor.NET.

Iran attacked the city of Beit Shemesh

The rocket struck a residential area of the city, destroying a synagogue and causing significant damage to a public bomb shelter and surrounding buildings.

Mayor Shmuel Greenberg of Beit Shemesh said that 20 residents could not be contacted. He stressed that "this does not necessarily mean that something has happened to them."

It is also known that 17 people were injured.

Read more: Iran fired two missiles towards Cyprus, where British military bases are located - Healey

Strikes on Iran on February 28