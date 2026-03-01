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Missiles did not even come close to their target: US denied Iran’s claims that aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln had been hit. PHOTOS

The US Central Command has denied claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was hit by four missiles.

This was reported in a post by the Command on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

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"Didn't even come close to the target"

The US Central Command stated that Iran failed to hit the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln.

"The Lincoln was not attacked. The missiles fired did not even come close to their target. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of Central Command's relentless campaign to protect the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime," the statement said.

Read more: China condemns strikes on Iran and killing of Khamenei

The US Armed Forces Command also published photos of aircraft being launched from the aircraft carrier.

US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln
US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln
US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln

The US about the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln

What preceded this?

Iran's IRGC claims to have struck the American aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles.

Strikes on Iran on 28 February

  • On the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
  • Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."
  • US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."
  • Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.
  • The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
  • On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.
  • US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

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