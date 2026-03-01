Missiles did not even come close to their target: US denied Iran’s claims that aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln had been hit. PHOTOS

The US Central Command has denied claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was hit by four missiles.

This was reported in a post by the Command on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

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"Didn't even come close to the target"

The US Central Command stated that Iran failed to hit the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln.

"The Lincoln was not attacked. The missiles fired did not even come close to their target. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of Central Command's relentless campaign to protect the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime," the statement said.

Read more: China condemns strikes on Iran and killing of Khamenei

The US Armed Forces Command also published photos of aircraft being launched from the aircraft carrier.







What preceded this?

Iran's IRGC claims to have struck the American aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles.

Strikes on Iran on 28 February