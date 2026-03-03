Drone that attacked British base in Cyprus may have contained Russian "Kometa-M" system, - media

The wreckage of the Shahed-136 drone that attacked RAF Akrotiri airbase may have contained a CRPA-protected "Kometa-M4" radio antenna.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Clash Report.

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According to data from a specialized resource, a similar system is used on Russian drones and missiles used to attack Ukraine. This may indicate a possible reverse transfer of technology between Iran and Russia.

In particular, we are talking about the Russian "Kometa-M" jamming receiver.

"The Russian Kometa-M jamming receiver was found in the wreckage of an Iranian Shahed-136 drone that targeted the British airbase at Akrotiri in Cyprus," the publication notes.

RAF Akrotiri is a strategic British facility in the eastern Mediterranean. The discovery of Russian equipment in an Iranian drone may indicate close military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, particularly in the exchange of components for strike systems.

What preceded it?

On the night of March 2, a possible attack was reported at the British airbase "Akrotiri," located in Limassol, Cyprus, following reports of unsuccessful Iranian strikes on the island.

According to preliminary data, an Iranian missile fell on the territory of the facility. Eyewitnesses report a loud explosion, after which an alarm went off at the base and military aircraft began to take off urgently.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that American bombers did not use British bases in Cyprus during the initial phase of the operation against Iran.

Read more: Qatar and UAE lobby for end to war with Iran, - media

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Read more: Trump dissatisfied with Britain’s decision on military base use: Starmer responds