Trump dissatisfied with Britain’s decision on military base use: Starmer responds

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented on criticism from US President Donald Trump regarding restrictions on US military access to the base on Diego Garcia for strikes against Iran.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by BBC.

According to the British prime minister, Trump expressed his disagreement with London's decision not to participate in the operation at the initial stage. At the same time, Starmer stressed that he was guided by the national interests of the country.

London's position on the operation

The British Prime Minister confirmed that there had been a frank exchange of views between the parties.

"My duty is to assess what is in the national interest of the United Kingdom," Starmer said.

He stressed that the country had learned lessons from the war in Iraq. According to him, any actions taken by London must be based on international law and a clearly defined plan.

Starmer also noted that Britain's initial position was to refuse to allow the use of bases, in particular Diego Garcia and Fairford, for offensive strikes against Iran.

Read more: Britain wants to involve specialists from Ukraine to shoot down Iranian drones in Persian Gulf – Starmer

Next steps and the US response

Earlier, Trump said that the prime minister's refusal to allow the use of bases on the Chagos Islands was not in line with the traditional level of cooperation between the two countries.

London eventually agreed to grant the US access to Diego Garcia, but only for specific and limited defense purposes.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance would not participate in the operation against Iran.

Strikes on Iran on February 28