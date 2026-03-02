Trump dissatisfied with Britain’s decision on military base use: Starmer responds
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented on criticism from US President Donald Trump regarding restrictions on US military access to the base on Diego Garcia for strikes against Iran.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by BBC.
According to the British prime minister, Trump expressed his disagreement with London's decision not to participate in the operation at the initial stage. At the same time, Starmer stressed that he was guided by the national interests of the country.
London's position on the operation
The British Prime Minister confirmed that there had been a frank exchange of views between the parties.
"My duty is to assess what is in the national interest of the United Kingdom," Starmer said.
He stressed that the country had learned lessons from the war in Iraq. According to him, any actions taken by London must be based on international law and a clearly defined plan.
Starmer also noted that Britain's initial position was to refuse to allow the use of bases, in particular Diego Garcia and Fairford, for offensive strikes against Iran.
Next steps and the US response
Earlier, Trump said that the prime minister's refusal to allow the use of bases on the Chagos Islands was not in line with the traditional level of cooperation between the two countries.
London eventually agreed to grant the US access to Diego Garcia, but only for specific and limited defense purposes.
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance would not participate in the operation against Iran.
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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