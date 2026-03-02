Qatar and UAE lobby for end to war with Iran, - media

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are calling for an immediate end to the war in Iran.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Bloomberg.

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According to the agency's sources, Doha and Abu Dhabi have stepped up diplomatic contacts with allies to persuade US President Donald Trump to find a way to de-escalate the situation. The countries are seeking to prevent a protracted conflict that could cause a serious shock to energy markets.

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Concerns of the Persian Gulf countries

As Bloomberg notes, the prospect of a multi-week war is one of the worst-case scenarios for the Persian Gulf states. This applies not only to the UAE and Qatar, but also to Saudi Arabia.

Countries in the region are concerned about possible disruptions to air travel, a decline in tourist flows and an outflow of foreign investors. They fear that instability will negatively affect their economies, which are heavily dependent on energy exports and international business.

After the start of hostilities, QatarEnergy suspended liquefied natural gas production at the world's largest export facility due to military attacks. There were also reports of the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery after a drone strike.

Against the backdrop of these events, global fuel prices rose sharply and stock markets fell.

Read more: Trump threatened "big wave" of US attacks on Iran: "We haven’t even started yet."

The US position on the duration of the operation

Earlier, Trump said that military action against Iran could last up to four weeks. According to him, such terms were laid down in the plan from the very beginning.

"The operation will not take long. We are confident of the outcome," said the American leader.

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Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Read more: Iran tried to kill me twice, but I killed Khamenei first, — Trump