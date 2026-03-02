Iran tried to kill me twice, but I killed Khamenei first, — Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Iran allegedly attempted to assassinate him twice, but these attempts were unsuccessful. He also commented on who could lead Iran after the elimination of its supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The American leader said this during a conversation with ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl, according to Censor.NET.

Assassination attempts on Trump

"During another phone call, President Trump told me the following about the death of Ayatollah Khamenei: 'I killed him (Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — ed.) before he killed me. They (Iran — ed.) tried twice. Well, I killed him first,'" Carl wrote.

The journalist added that, according to US intelligence, a conspiracy to assassinate Trump in 2024 did indeed exist.

Karl also asked Trump who would lead Iran after the death of its supreme leader Ali Khamenei. According to the journalist, the American leader's answer "was interesting."

"He said the attack was so successful that it knocked out most of the candidates. He told me it wouldn't be anyone we thought of because they're all dead," the ABC News reporter said.

Regarding the duration of the "major military operation," the US president previously stated that, in his opinion, "it will be a four- to five-week operation," adding that "it may be shorter, but he is prepared for a longer war."

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