Iran tried to kill me twice, but I killed Khamenei first, — Trump
US President Donald Trump said that Iran allegedly attempted to assassinate him twice, but these attempts were unsuccessful. He also commented on who could lead Iran after the elimination of its supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
The American leader said this during a conversation with ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl, according to Censor.NET.
Assassination attempts on Trump
"During another phone call, President Trump told me the following about the death of Ayatollah Khamenei: 'I killed him (Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — ed.) before he killed me. They (Iran — ed.) tried twice. Well, I killed him first,'" Carl wrote.
The journalist added that, according to US intelligence, a conspiracy to assassinate Trump in 2024 did indeed exist.
Karl also asked Trump who would lead Iran after the death of its supreme leader Ali Khamenei. According to the journalist, the American leader's answer "was interesting."
"He said the attack was so successful that it knocked out most of the candidates. He told me it wouldn't be anyone we thought of because they're all dead," the ABC News reporter said.
Regarding the duration of the "major military operation," the US president previously stated that, in his opinion, "it will be a four- to five-week operation," adding that "it may be shorter, but he is prepared for a longer war."
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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