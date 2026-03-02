War with Iran must not distract from Ukraine – Braže

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže emphasized that support for Ukraine, constraining Russia, and strengthening NATO remain priorities even amid the conflict with Iran.

As reported by Censor.NET, Delfi writes this.

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Responding to a question about whether the strikes launched by the US and Israel on Iran could escalate into a broader war, Braže said that anything is possible, but no one is interested in expanding the conflict. According to the minister, she has also heard signals that some remaining Iranian officials are open to a managed exit from the conflict, though events may unfold in different ways.

Braže noted that Iran’s entire leadership team has been eliminated, while the remaining leaders are largely acting in a decentralized manner, so the conflict may continue in this decentralized format and develop under various scenarios, including becoming prolonged.

The minister nevertheless expressed hope that the outcome could be the emergence of a new regime in Iran that would be more open to cooperation with the rest of the world.

Read more: Iran announces refusal to hold negotiations with US

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.

Read more: Operation in Iran is ahead of schedule, - Trump