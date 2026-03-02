Iran: Foreign war that will affect ours – how will Putin take advantage of war in Iran? || Uncensored. VIDEO

The escalation in the Middle East — the confrontation between the US and Israel with Iran — is changing the global balance of power and directly affecting Russia's war against Ukraine. In this issue, we analyse what the elimination of the Iranian leadership means, how it affects the Kremlin's ally, and why the topic of Iranian drones is once again becoming central to the Ukrainian front. We analyse the risks and opportunities for Ukraine in the context of the new geopolitical escalation.

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Separately in this issue on oil, military aid and air defence: will Russia receive additional income due to rising energy prices, will missile supplies for Ukrainian air defence decrease, and how is the US redistributing resources between Ukraine and the Middle East?

We also look at how the Kremlin could use the Iran issue for new "business deals" with Washington and attempts to impose unfavourable peace terms on Ukraine. Finally, we discuss public sentiment in Ukraine, survey data on Donbas, the positions of the United Kingdom and France, and new opportunities for Ukrainian military experts in the field of combating Iranian drones. Will Ukraine disappear from the international agenda amid the Iranian crisis, and how can Kyiv turn this challenge into a diplomatic and military opportunity?

Read more: Trump threatened "big wave" of US attacks on Iran: "We haven’t even started yet."

Strikes on Iran on 28 February

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Read more: Iran tried to kill me twice, but I killed Khamenei first, — Trump