Kallas on Khamenei’s death: Path to another Iran is open

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas called the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a defining moment in Iranian history.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in Kallas' post in X.

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"What will happen next is unknown. But now the path to a different Iran is open, and its people will have greater freedom to shape it," the post says.

Kallas noted that she is in contact with partners, particularly those in the region who bear the brunt of Iran's military actions, to find practical steps for de-escalation.

What is known about Khamenei?

Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader since 1989, was the country's most influential political and religious figure. He determined the general course of the state, controlled the armed forces, the judicial system, and law enforcement agencies, and had a decisive influence on foreign policy.

Khamenei was known for his harsh anti-Western rhetoric, especially toward the US and Israel. He supported Iran's expansion of influence in the Middle East and the development of its nuclear program.

Watch more: Millions of Iranians celebrate Ayatollah Khamenei’s death in streets. VIDEO

During his reign, Iran has been subject to international sanctions, and protests against the economic situation and restrictions on rights and freedoms have been taking place regularly within the country.

Strikes on Iran on February 28

As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

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