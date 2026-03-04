Zelenskyy honoured volunteers, cultural figures and journalists with state awards, including Sternenko. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards and Golden Heart honours to Ukrainian volunteers, doctors, educators, scientists, cultural figures, athletes, and journalists.

The head of state announced this on social media, according toCensor.NET.

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Decision on awards

"The defence of Ukraine and respect for Ukraine require our daily strength, daily activity and daily courage as Ukrainians. Every cause is important, every act of assistance is important, every person is important, and Ukraine is important to all of us together. Ukraine, which no one but us, Ukrainians, will build, give us or protect," Zelenskyy emphasised.

According to him, state awards have been given to volunteers, doctors, educators, scientists, cultural figures, athletes, and journalists — precisely those people who truly care, who are "as active as possible and on whom the future of Ukraine, our independence, and our ability to be an independent and strong state depend."

"It is in the interests of our entire nation, all Ukrainians and Ukraine, that you and all our other people who defend Ukraine, who serve Ukraine, who expand and strengthen the Ukrainian army, Ukrainian society, and Ukrainian culture, so that all our people do not give in to fatigue and are effective and allow Ukraine to become even more itself — a strong European state, without which Europe is unimaginable," the president added.

See more: Defending Ukraine, journalist and Air Assault Forces officer Serhii Fisun killed. PHOTO

Who received it?

The President of Ukraine presented the following state awards:

Serhiy Sternenko, volunteer, activist and advisor to the Minister of Defence;

singer and volunteer Ramil Nasirov;

volunteer and comedian Vasyl Baidak;

singer Iryna Fedyshyn;

theatre and film actress Anastasiia Pustovit;

journalist and editor of the Japanese-language version of the Ukrinform news agency Takashi Hirano, who received the Order of Merit, III degree.

other volunteers, doctors, cultural figures, athletes and journalists.









