Defending Ukraine, journalist and Air Assault Forces officer Serhii Fisun killed. PHOTO

On February 5, Kharkiv journalist and an officer of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Fisun, was killed in an enemy strike by a "Lancet" kamikaze drone. He was 47.

This was reported by his colleague Oleksandr Rudyk, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the deceased?

"This damned war takes the best sons and daughters of Ukraine. They give their lives for us, for Ukraine. And we must be worthy of their sacrifice. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the Warrior, whose burial will take place in a few days in Kharkiv, the city where he had been living recently and where his relatives live. Heroes never die," Oleksandr Rudyk wrote.

Serhii Fisun graduated from the Faculty of History at V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University. He worked as a correspondent on Kharkiv television, a journalist for local outlets, including Status Quo, and was a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

After his father was wounded on the Maidan during the Revolution of Dignity, Serhiy took his place in the 28th Maidan Hundred and worked as a photojournalist.

Read more: Serviceman Ruslan Nadych killed in Russian strike on train in Kharkiv region

What his colleagues say about Serhii

Journalist Natalia Kobzar, who currently holds the position of editor-in-chief of Status Quo, told Detector Media that she did not work with Serhii for very long, but remembers him as a sensitive and sincere person.

Yulia Spasokukotska, editor-in-chief of Suspilne.Studio also spoke about Serhii.

"Serhii Fisun has died. We met at Suspilne, I can't remember what year it was. He went to serve during the ATO. He loved the army, he was loyal and skilled. Sincere, kind, bright. I just can't believe it..." she wrote.

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After the occupation of Crimea and the start of the war in eastern Ukraine, Serhiy voluntarily joined the 199th Training Centre of the Airborne Assault Forces, received the rank of sergeant, and later underwent officer training at the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University in Kharkiv, becoming a second lieutenant. He served in various units of the Airborne Assault Forces.

For his dedication and combat merits, Serhii Fisun received awards, including an award service weapon.

The soldier's funeral will take place in a few days in Kharkiv.

See more: Belarusian volunteer Aliaksei Lazarau (Vuzh) killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO